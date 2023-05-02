Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's impressive Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the campaign. The away side edged Empoli to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 11 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's five victories.

Lazio have won 11 games against Sassuolo in the Serie A - only Juventus have a better record against the Neroverdi in the competition.

Sassuolo have found the back of the net in each of their last nine games away from home in the Serie A - they only have a better record in this regard against Atalanta.

Lazio have scored four goals in their last two matches in the Serie A - as many as they had conceded in the 10 league games preceding this run.

Lazio lost their game against Torino at home without scoring a goal - the last time they lost two such games without finding the back of the net in the Serie A was in 2007.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction

Lazio have excelled in the Serie A this season and will be intent on bouncing back from their recent slump. The Biancocelesti are four points ahead of fourth-placed Inter Milan and will need to work hard to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League this year.

Sassuolo have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Lazio are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Sassuolo

Lazio vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

