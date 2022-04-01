Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd April 2022

In their first Serie A game post the international break, Lazio host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The home side suffered a 3-0 loss to Roma in the Derby Della Capitale in their previous outing and will be hoping to bounce back here. Sassuolo are undefeated in their last six league games and secured a 4-1 win over Spezia in their previous league fixture.

Lazio have just two losses at home this season and will be hoping to break their two-game losing streak against the Neroverdi.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 17 times since the 2013-14 campaign, with all the games coming in Serie A. Lazio have been the better side in this fixture and enjoy a 9-5 lead in wins while three games have ended in draws.

The fixture is one of the highest-scoring fixtures in the Italian top flight with 58 goals scored in 17 games (3.4 goals per game).

Lazio and Sassuolo have scored seven and six goals from the penalty spot in Serie A this season, the most and the second-most respectively.

Only Napoli (87.3%) have maintained a better pass accuracy than the hosts (87.2%) this season while Sassuolo have completed 84.9% of their passes this season.

Sassuolo have recorded the fewest tackles in the league, averaging 12.5 per game.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction

I Biancocelesti and Sassuolo are two of the top-scoring sides in the league with 58 and 54 goals to their names respectively. So this game is expected to be a high scoring affair. There has not been a single goalless draw between the two sides and, given the form of the two sides, we expect that record to be maintained here.

Sassuolo have scored in all but one of their away games this season and could cause some problems for the capital club. The last five games in this fixture have produced conclusive results. Lazio have enjoyed a great run at home this season and should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Lazio 3-2 Sassuolo

Lazio vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Only three of the 17 meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score or assist anytime - Yes (He is the leading assist provider in the league with 11 assists and has four goals in his last three league games)

