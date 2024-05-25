Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sassuolo are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to make an impact over the past year. The Neroverdi slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cagliari in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side held Inter Milan to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent recent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed five victories against Lazio and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Lazio form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Sassuolo form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Lazio vs Sassuolo Team News

Lazio

Nicolo Casale is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Luigi Sepe is recovering from an injury and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Luigi Sepe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolo Casale

Sassuolo

Matheus Henrique received a red card against Cagliari last week and is suspended for this fixture. Samu Castillejo and Domenico Berardi are injured at the moment and have been sidelined for this encounter.

Injured: Samu Castillejo, Domenico Berardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matheus Henrique

Lazio vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-4-3): Provedel; Patric, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Vecino, Rovella, Pellegrini; Kamada, Zaccagni, Castellanos

Sassuolo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Consigli; Kumbulla, Ruan, Ferrari; Toljan, Boloca, Obiang, Thorstvedt, Doig; Pinamonti, Lauriente

Lazio vs Sassuolo Prediction

Lazio have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Daichi Kamada can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sassuolo have been a shadow of their former selves this season and have failed to survive in the top flight. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Sassuolo