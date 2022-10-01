Lazio vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

Lazio are set to play Spezia on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Massimiliano Alvini's Cremonese in their most recent fixture. A first-half brace from star striker Ciro Immobile and goals from Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and veteran Spanish attacker Pedro secured the win for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio.

Spezia, on the other hand, beat Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria 2-1 in their most recent game. An own goal from Colombian centre-back Jeison Murillo and a goal from Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola sealed the deal for Luca Gotti's Spezia. Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the goal for Sampdoria.

Lazio vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage. They have won all four games.

For Lazio, Ciro Immobile has been an everpresent sensation. The 32-year old has scored five league goals so far this season.

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been another star for Lazio. The 27-year old has managed six goal contributions this season in Serie A.

Angola international M'Bala Nzola has scored three goals in Serie A this season for Spezia.

Left-back Simone Bastoni has managed three goal contributions for Spezia this time around.

Lazio vs Spezia Prediction

Lazio are currently 4th in the league, three points behind league leaders Napoli. Star players Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have started the season well, while summer signings like centre-back Alessio Romagnoli and goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, signed from Spezia, have settled in well.

As the season progresses, the importance of players like Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni will increase. For now, Lazio, currently ahead of teams like AC Milan, Roma, Inter Milan and Juventus on the league table, will feel comfortable and confident.

Spezia, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the league. They have won only one of their last five league games, and are four points ahead of 18th-placed Monza. They finished 16th last season, and their start to the current one does bode well.

Striker M'Bala Nzola has started the season well, and the 26-year old will be crucial for his side throughout the season.

Lazio have done well this time around, and Maurizio Sarri's side will be the favourites to win this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Spezia

Lazio vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet- Yes

