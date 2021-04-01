Lazio vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Lazio and Spezia will trade tackles at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, with three points at stake in Serie A.

The hosts picked up a narrow 1-0 victory away to Udinese in their last fixture before the international break. A first-half strike by Adam Marusic gave the Biancocelesti all three points.

Spezia picked up a morale-boosting 2-1 victory at home to Cagliari. Second-half goals from Roberto Piccolli and Giulio Maggiore gave the hosts all three points in the relegation six-pointer.

The victory saw Lazio close the gap on city rivals Roma, although they still remain in seventh spot. Spezia steered further clear of the relegation zone and are now seven points above the dropzone.

Lazio vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on two previous occasions, with Lazio victorious in both games.

The first meeting came in a pre-season fixture in August 2013. Goals from Ederson and a second-half brace from Antonio Rozzi gave Lazio a 3-0 victory.

The first leg meeting between the sides in December 2020 ended in a 2-1 away win for the capital side.

First-half goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile helped Lazio to a two-goal halftime lead. That made M'Bala Nzola's second-half goal a mere consolation.

Lazio have been indifferent of late and have lost three of their last six Serie A games. Spezia's victory over Cagliari was their first win in six league games.

Lazio form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Spezia form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Lazio vs Spezia Team News

Lazio

The hosts have three players sidelined through injury. Luis Alberto picked up an ankle injury during Wednesday's training session. Mohamed Fares (knee) and Luiz Felipe (ankle) are also unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Simone Inzaghi.

Injuries: Mohamed Fares, Luiz Felipe, Luis Alberto

Suspension: None

Spezia

The visitors also have three players sidelined with fitness issues. Juan Ramos and Ivan Provedel are currently in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19. Meanwhile, Riccardo Saponara is out with an ankle injury.

There are no suspension worries for Spezia.

Injury: Riccardo Saponara

COVID-19: Ivan Provedel, Juan Ramos

Suspension: None

Lazio vs Spezia Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina (GK); Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi. Patric; Adam Marusic, Andreas Pereira, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savis, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immoile, Vedat Muriqi

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Zoet (GK); Riccardo Marchizza, Martin Erlic, Ardian Ismajili, Salvador Ferrer; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Tommaso Pobega; Emmanuel Gyasi, Roberto Piccoli, Diego Farias

Lazio vs Spezia Prediction

While Lazio might struggle to get results against the upper echelon of Italian football, they more often than not get the job done against lower sides.

Inzaghi's side have lost some of the defensive solidity they had last season and Spezia's high line means that the newly-promoted side can take advantage.

We are predicting a victory for the home side, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Spezia