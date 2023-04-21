Lazio vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Lazio vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Biancocelesti eased past Spezia by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lazio vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Torino and have won 16 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's six victories.

After a run of three Serie A defeats in a row against Lazio, Torino have played out draws in each of their last four matches against the Biancocelesti in the competition.

Among the teams that have featured in the Serie A in the last two seasons, Torino are one of only two teams that have never been defeated in the league by Lazio under Maurizio Sarri.

Torino have won only one of the last 18 games away from home against Lazio in the Serie A, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 scoreline in 2017.

Torino are winless in their last four matches at home in the Serie A - their longest such streak in the competition since October 2022.

Lazio vs Torino Prediction

Lazio have thrived under Maurizio Sarri this season and are in excellent form at the moment. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Torino

Lazio vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

