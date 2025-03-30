Lazio vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2025 

Lazio and Torino battle for three points in a Serie A matchday 30 clash on Monday at the Stadio Olimpico.

The hosts suffered an embarrassing 5-0 thrashing at Bologna before the international break and will look to bounce back from the debilitating defeat. Jens Odgaard, Riccardo Orsolini, Dan Ndoye, Santiago Castro and Giovanni Fabbian scored for Bologna in the rout.

Torino, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Empoli. Niko Vlasic's goal 20 minutes from time settled the contest. The win left I Granata in 11th spot in the points table, with 38 points from 29 games, while Lazio are sixth with 51 points.

Lazio vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides are evenly split across their last 151 meetings, having each won 45 games.

Their most recent clash in September saw Lazio claim a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture.

Twenty one of Lazio's 29 league games this season have produced at least three goals - the most in Serie A.

Torino are winless in eight games against sides starting this weekend in the top half, losing four.

Lazio have won one of their last five league games, losing one.

Five of Torino's last seven league games have seen both sides score.

Torino have drawn five of their last eight away league games, winning two and losing one.

Lazio vs Torino Prediction

Lazio were flying high after securing quarter-final football in Europe for the first time since 2018. However, Marco Baroni's side have struggled at home in the league, which is a contrast to previous years when the Stadio Olimpico was a fortress.

The capital side have won one of their last seven games in front of their fans - against bottom-side Monza. Furthermore, they haven't kept a clean sheet at home in their last 10 games.

It will come as good news to a Torino side that have scored in their last 10 games. Paolo Vanoli's side lost have just one of their last 12 league games, winning four.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Torino

Lazio vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

