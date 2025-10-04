Lazio vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Lazio will invite Torino to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday. Both teams have lost three of their five league games this season, and the capital club have a two-point lead over the visitors.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their five league games, recording two wins. They returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing, recording a 3-0 away triumph over Genoa. Matteo Cancellieri and Valentín Castellanos scored in the first half while Mattia Zaccagni added the third goal after the break.

I Granata met Parma in their previous league outing and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Cyril Ngonge equalized in the 50th minute and Mateo Pellegrino restored Parma's lead in the 72nd minute while completing his brace.

Lazio vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 152 times in all competitions. They are evenly matched in these meetings, recording 45 wins apiece.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, recording three wins.

The visitors have the joint-worst goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring just twice.

Eight of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Lazio have failed to score in their three losses this season and have kept clean sheets in the two wins.

Torino have seen conclusive results in their three away games, suffering two defeats.

The visitors have won just one of their last 12 games in this fixture, with that win registered on their travels in 2023.

I Granata have conceded 10 goals this season, six more than the capital club.

Lazio vs Torino Prediction

I Biancocelesti recorded their first win and kept their first clean sheet after two games earlier this week and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, recording three wins while scoring eight goals.

Maurizio Sarri has a few absentees for this match as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Adam Marusic, Samuel Gigot, Luca Pellegrini, and Nicolo Rovella are sidelined with injuries.

Il Toro have won just one of their five Serie A games this season, with that triumph registered away from home. They have conceded seven goals in their three away games this season and will look to improve upon that record.

Faustino Anjorin, Ardian Ismajli, and Perr Schuurs are the confirmed absentees for the visitors in this match.

Considering the capital club's home record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Torino

Lazio vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

