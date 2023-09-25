Lazio vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Lazio will entertain Torino at the Stadio Olimpico in a midweek Serie A clash on Wednesday.

The hosts have endured their worst start to a league campaign since the 2001-02 season, with just four points in five games. In their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 home draw against Monza on Saturday. Ciro Immobile opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, but they conceded the equalizer in the 36th minute.

The visitors have enjoyed a relatively better start to their league campaign and have suffered just one defeat in five games. They extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games as they held Roma to a 1-1 home draw on Sunday.

Duván Zapata scored his first goal for them, equalizing in the 85th minute after Romelu Lukaku put Roma ahead in the 68th minute.

Lazio vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 148 times in all competitions since 1927. These games have been contested closely between the two teams with as many as 61 games ending in draws. Surprisingly, the visitors have a narrow 45-42 lead in wins.

The hosts are winless in their last five meetings against the visitors, suffering a 1-0 home loss in the league in April. The remaining four games have ended in draws.

Since March, no team has won more away games (6) and kept more clean sheets (6) than Torino in the Serie A.

Lazio have recorded just one win in six games across all competitions this season, with that win coming in their away game at Napoli earlier this month.

The visitors have won two of their last six away games against the capital club, who have just one win in that period and three games have ended in draws.

Lazio vs Torino Prediction

The Biancocelesti are winless at home in all competitions, scoring twice while conceding three goals in three games. They have failed to score in two of their last three home outings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Maurizio Sarri does not have any serious injury concerns for this match. Alessio Romagnoli, Patric, and Mattia Zaccagni missed the latest training session with the team on Monday morning with muscle strains but should be able to start from the bench in this game.

Toro have been in good touch recently, suffering just one defeat in their last five games. They have kept three clean sheets in that period as well and travel to Rome on a three-game unbeaten run. They have won six of their last eight away games in Serie A while keeping clean sheets.

Ivan Jurić does not have any fresh injury concerns and Mërgim Vojvoda will undergo a late fitness test ahead of the trip to the capital.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, so will look to build on that form in this match. Nonetheless, Lazio bounced back with a draw in their previous outing after a loss and should be able to make the most of their home advantage.

With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Torino

Lazio vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes