Lazio vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Lazio take on Torino on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Torino are in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have shown flashes of brilliance so far this season. The away side held AC Milan to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Biancocelesti eased past Genoa by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lazio vs Torino Head-to-Head

Lazio have an impressive record against Torino and have won 16 out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed six victories against Lazio and will look to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-D-D

Lazio vs Torino Team News

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Stefan Radu, Luis Alberto, and Luiz Felipe have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Pedro remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Pedro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Dennis Praet, Rolando Mandragora, Koffi Djidji, and Antonio Sanabria are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Andrea Belotti has recovered from his knock and will lead the line against Lazio.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Rolando Mandragora, Koffi Djidji, Antonio Sanabria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Torino Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Adam Marusic, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Manuel Lazzari; Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Etrit Berisha; David Zima, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Samuele Ricci, Mergim Vojvoda; Tomasso Pobega, Josip Brekalo, Andrea Belotti

Lazio vs Torino Prediction

Lazio have stepped up admirably in recent weeks and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season. The Biancocelesti have managed 12 points in their last five games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but will need to work hard to take something away from this match. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Torino

