Lazio vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Lazio in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Lazio vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side defeated Parma by a narrow 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Biancocelesti edged Viktoria Plzen to a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Lazio vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 30 out of the last 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 14 victories.

Udinese have won their last two matches against Lazio in Serie A and could secure three consecutive victories against the Biancocelesti for the first time since 2005.

After a run of nine victories in 10 matches against Udinese in Serie A, Lazio have managed to win only three of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Lazio in Serie A and could achieve a run of five such games on the trot for only the second time in the history of the competition.

Lazio have won only one of their last six home games in Serie A.

Lazio vs Udinese Prediction

Lazio have been in surprisingly poor form at home this year and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture. The hosts are two points behind Juventus in the race for a top-four spot and have a point to prove this week.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Lazio in the recent past. Lazio are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Udinese

Lazio vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

