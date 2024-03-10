Lazio vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese take on Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

Lazio vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game in the UEFA Champions League and will need to bounce back this week.

Lazio vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an impressive recent record against Udinese and have won 30 out of the last 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 12 victories.

Udinese have won only one of their last 18 matches against Lazio in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin away from home in November 2020.

Lazio have kept clean sheets in 12 of their last 19 matches against Udinese in the Serie A - more than they have managed against any other opponent during this period.

After a run of five consecutive victories at home against Udinese without conceding a single goal in the Serie A, Lazio are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Lazio have lost four of their last six matches in the Serie A and have lost their last two league games.

Lazio vs Udinese Prediction

Lazio have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this season and are in the midst of a particularly startling slump at the moment. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Felipe Anderson can make a difference on their day and will need to be at their best this week.

Udinese have been in dismal form this season and could find themselves in a relegation battle this month. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Udinese

Lazio vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes