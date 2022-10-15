Lazio vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Lazio will host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The Biancocelesti have made a solid start to their season and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They picked up a clinical 4-0 win over Fiorentina in their last league outing, with four different players getting on the scoresheet to extend their winning streak against the Viola.

Lazio sit third in the league table with 20 points from nine games. They are level on points with their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen the gap on Sunday.

Udinese have also enjoyed a brilliant start to their season and have been perhaps the surprise team in the division so far with new manager Andrea Sottil working wonders at the club. They came from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in their last game, with Gerard Deulofeu halving the deficit with a well-struck free-kick before Nehuen Perez leveled the scores with a close-range header 12 minutes from time.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 20 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their solid run of form when they play at the weekend.

Lazio vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 50 matches between Lazio and Udinese, the hosts have won 28 times while the visitors have won just 12 times.

There have been 10 draws in that period, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 17.

Lazio have picked up 12 points from five games on home turf this season, the joint-most in Serie A alongside defending champions AC Milan.

Seven of the 10 league goals Udinese have conceded this season have come on the road.

Maurizio Sarri's men have the joint-best defensive record in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of five.

Lazio vs Udinese Prediction

Lazio are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last eight. They have lost just one home game all season and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Udinese are on a brilliant eight-game unbeaten streak, picking up six victories in that period. They have won their last three games on the road but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Udinese

Lazio vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Lazio to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in eight of their last 10 matches)

