Lazio vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lazio take on Udinese on Tuesday. Lazio have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Udinese are in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus and will need to bounce back this week.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Biancocelesti eased past Salernitana by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Lazio have an impressive record against Udinese and have won 17 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Udinese have managed eight victories against Lazio and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in an exhilarating 4-4 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Lazio form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Udinese form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Lazio vs Udinese Team News

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Adam Marusic has returned to the squad and will be available for selection this week. Francesco Acerbi is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Adam Marusic

Doubtful: Stefan Radu, Toma Basic

Unavailable: Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro

Udinese need to win this game

Udinese

Roberto Pereyra is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ignacio Pussetto has completed his recovery over the past week and will be available for selection against Lazio.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Udinese Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Patric, Denis Vavro, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Vedat Muriqi

Udinese Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniele Padelli; Nehuen Perez, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Mato Jajalo, Tolgay Arslan; Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Lazio vs Udinese Prediction

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this week. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance on Tuesday. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Udinese

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi