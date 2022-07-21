Lazio vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football is back in action with a fixture between two Italian sides as Venezia lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's impressive Lazio outfit at the Stadio Rodolfo Zandegiacomo on Friday.

Lazio vs Venezia Preview

Lazio finished in fifth place in the Serie A standings last season and were plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Biancocelesti eased past Triestina by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Venezia, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the league table last season and have been relegated to Serie B this year. The Venetian outfit defeated Szeged 2011 by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to replicate the scoreline in this fixture.

Lazio vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a flawless record against Venezia and have won five of the seven matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Venezia have never secured a victory against Lazio and will look to create history in their friendly this week.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have scored an impressive total of five goals during this period.

Ciro Immobile scored the only goal of the game in the previous meeting between these two teams and also found the back of the net against Triestina last week.

Venezia ended their maiden Serie A campaign on a positive note, pulling off an unbeaten run of three games and picking up five points in the process.

Lazio have scored eight goals in their two friendlies so far and have been prolific on their pre-season tour so far.

Lazio vs Venezia Prediction

Lazio have been inconsistent under Maurizio Sarri but will take plenty of heart from their strong finish to the 2021-22 season. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto can pack a punch on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Venezia have struggled against Lazio in the past and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Venezia

Lazio vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

