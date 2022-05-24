LDU Quito vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

A place in the next round of the Copa Sudamericana will be up for grabs in Group F when LDU Quito play host to Atletico Goianiense at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Wednesday.

This game has all the makings of a thrilling contest as the sides head into the game separated by just two points at the top of the group standings.

LDU Quito were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Guayaquil City in the Ecuadorian top flight.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins and one draw since their group opener against Wednesday’s visitors back in April.

Needing all three points to progress to the next round, LDU Quito will be banking on their solid form on home turf, where they are yet to taste defeat this year, picking up eight wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss to Independiente back in October.

Atletico Goianiense, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the Brasileiro Serie A as they saw off Coritiba 2-0 on home turf.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have won all but one of their five games so far, with April’s 2-1 defeat at Antofagasta being the only exception.

With 13 points from five games, Atletico Goianiense are currently top of the Group F standings, two points above second-placed LDU Quito.

LDU Quito vs Atletico Goianiense Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Atletico Goianiense cruising to a 4-0 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

LDU Quito Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

LDU Quito vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

LDU Quito

Adrián Gabbarini, Lucas Villarruel and Sebastían González are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Adrián Gabbarini, Lucas Villarruel, Sebastían González

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Dudu, who has been sidelined through an ankle problem.

Injured: Dudu

Suspended: None

LDU Quito vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI

LDU Quito Predicted XI (4-4-2): Falcon; Jose Quintero, Zaid Romero, Luis Calcedo, Luis Ayala; Nilson Angulo, Ezequiel Piovi, Joao Ortiz, Alexander Alvarado; Michael Hoyos, Tomas Molina

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Edson, Arthur Henrique; Edson Fernando, Baralhas; Airton, Jorginho, Léo Pereira; Diego Churin

LDU Quito vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a solid campaign in the Copa Sudamericana and head into Wednesday’s tie with their fate in their own hands. With qualification on the line, we anticipate a thrilling contest with the spoils being shared in this one.

Prediction: LDU Quito 1-1 Atletico Goianiense

