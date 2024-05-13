LDU Quito vs Deportiva Junior prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

LDU Quito and Deportiva Junior will battle for three points in Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday. The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw against Emelec at the same venue in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro over the weekend.

They twice took the lead through Lisandro Alzugaray and Michael Estrada but their hosts were level through Facundo Castelli and Rodrigo Rivero.

Deportivo Junior, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, albeit in a less thrilling goalless stalemate away to Bucaramanga in the Colombian Primera A.

Los Tiburones will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game came in a 1-1 draw away to Universitario de Deportes. LDU Quito fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Botafogo.

The loss left them at the bottom of Group D, having garnered four points from as many games. Deportivo Junior are top of the standings on six points.

LDU Quito vs Deportiva Junior Head-to-Head

The two sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in April 2024.

LDU Quito form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Deportiva Junior form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

LDU Quito vs Deportiva Junior Team News

LDU Quito

Marco Angulo and Sebastian Gonzalez are ruled out with injuries while Oscar Zambrano is suspended.

Injuries: Marco Angulo, Sebastian Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Oscar Zambrano

Deportivo Junior

Goalkeeper Sebastián Araujo has been ruled out with a herniated disk.

Injury: Sebastian Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

LDU Quito vs Deportiva Junior Predicted XI

LDU Quito Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Luis Estupinan, Leonel Quinonez, Facundo Rodriguez, Ricardo Ade, Jose Quinteros; Jhojan Julio, Lucas Piovi, Gabriel Villamil; Michael Estreda, Arce Barrios

Deportiva Junior Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Santiago Mele (GK); Gabriel Fuentes, Jermein Pena, Emanuel Olivera, Edwin Herrera; Victor Cantillo, Didier Moreno; Yimmi Chara, Jose Enamorado, Bryan Castrillon; Carlos Bacca

LDU Quito vs Deportiva Junior Prediction

The battle for qualification from Group D is intense, with just two points separating table-toppers Junior from bottom-placed LDU Quito.

All four sides in the group can still advance to the round of 16 and the result here could be crucial to who gets the two qualification spots.

Deportivo Junior are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (four draws), with five of their last six producing less than three goals.

We are tipping LDU Quito to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: LDU Quito 1-0 Deportivo Junior