LDU Quito vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025

LDU Quito will welcome Flamengo to the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The hosts are unbeaten in their two games thus far, recording a win and playing out a draw. Rubro-Negro, meanwhile, have a win and a loss in their two games.

Los Reyes were held to a goalless draw in their Libertadores campaign opener and won 2-0 at home against Deportivo Táchira earlier this month. Álex Arce bagged a second-half brace in that win. They were last in action against Aucas in the Liga Pro last week, and goals from Bryan Ramírez, Gabriel Villamíl, and Michael Estrada helped them record a 3-1 win.

The visitors won their campaign opener against Táchira and suffered a 2-1 home loss to Central Córdoba earlier this month. Nicolás de la Cruz bagged a consolation goal in the second half. They are unbeaten in their last three games and played out a goalless draw against Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A last week.

LDU Quito vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths four times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the group stage of the Libertadores. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 2-1 in wins and one game ending in a draw.

All four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

LDU Quito have won four of their last five home games in the Libertadores, keeping three clean sheets.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their last 21 competitive away games.

Both teams have scored two goals in two games in the Libertadores thus far, and the hosts have kept clean sheets in these games.

LDU Quito vs Flamengo Prediction

Los Reyes have suffered just two losses across all competitions in 2025, with both registered away from home. They are on a four-game winning streak at home in all competitions, scoring 12 goals while conceding just one.

Mengão are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins while keeping clean sheets. Notably, they have won just one of their last 10 away games in the Libertadores, suffering five defeats. They have lost seven of their last 24 meetings against Ecuadorian teams, with one registered against Quito.

Considering the current form of the two teams and history in the Libertadores, we expect them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: LDU Quito 2-2 Flamengo

LDU Quito vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

