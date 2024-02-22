LDU Quito vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

LDU Quito will welcome Fluminense to the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in the first leg of the CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana on Thursday.

The hosts finished as the Copa Sudamericana champions last season and will play in the Recopa for the third time. Interestingly, they have won the Recopa in their previous appearances. The visitors lifted their maiden Copa Libertadores title last season and will make their debut in the Recopa.

The hosts will play their first competitive match in 2024. They warmed up for the match with a friendly against Universidad Catolica on Sunday, registering a 2-0 win thanks to Jairon Charcopa's brace.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Carioca Serie A campaign, and in their previous outing, they registered a 1-0 win over Madureira.

LDU Quito vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times in all competitions thus far, with four meetings apiece in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 4-3 lead in wins and just one meeting ending in a draw.

They last met in the round of 16 of the 2017 Copa Sudamericana, which ended 2-2 on aggregate. The visitors progressed to the next round on away goals.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 14–10 in eight meetings thus far and have just one clean sheet to their name in that period.

LDU Quito are unbeaten in their four home meetings against Fluminense, recording three wins.

The hosts concluded 2023 on a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, drawing two of their four away games. They have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last three games.

LDU Quito vs Fluminense Prediction

Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano will play their first game of the year, so they might be a bit rusty. Nonetheless, they have an unbeaten home record against the visitors, scoring 11 goals in the last three games, and will look to make the most of their home advantage.

Apart from the fans rallying behind them here, home advantage also stems from the fact that Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium is situated at an altitude of 2,734 meters, which proves challenging for visiting teams, that are not accustomed to playing at such elevations.

Fluzão have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 thus far, recording six wins in nine games, and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their away meetings against the hosts, which is cause for concern.

They have traveled to Ecuador without John Kennedy, who will serve a suspension after being shown a red card in the Copa Libertadores final. Samuel Xavier is out with an injury, while Marlon is a doubt. Marcelo and Douglas Costa have been included in the squad and might start here.

LDU have an unbeaten home record in this fixture but are playing for the first time this year, so might be a bit rusty. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024 thus far but have struggled in away games against the hosts.

With that in mind, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: LDU Quito 1-1 Fluminense

LDU Quito vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lelê to score or assist any time - Yes