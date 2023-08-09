LDU Quito vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

LDU Quito and Nublense go head-to-head at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 on Thursday (August 10).

Having lost 1-0 in their first-leg clash in Chile last week, Jaime Garcia’s side will head into the weekend looking to overturn their one goal deficit and turn the tie around.

Quito maintained their fine run of results on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca in the Ecuadorian top flight. Luis Zubeldia’s men now turn their attention to the Sudamericana, where they picked up 12 points from six games to finish as Group A winners. They then beat Nublense 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash on August 4.

LDU have won three games on the bounce, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Mushuc Runa in June.

Nublense, meanwhile, endured an underwhelming Copa Libertadores campaign, finishing third in Group A to drop into the Sudamericana playoffs. Garcia’s side scraped through the playoffs, claiming a 1-0 aggregate win over Chilean rivals Audax Italiano in July.

Nublense head into the weekend off a 2-1 loss against Cobresal in the Chilean Primera Division, where they're 13th in the standings, four points and two places above the relegation zone.

LDU Quito vs Nublense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Zubeldia’s men winning 1-0 in the first leg last week.

LDU have won their last three games and are on a 14-game unbeaten run across competitions, picking up seven wins since a 2-1 loss against Orense in April.

Nublense are unbeaten in three away games, winning twice since a 4-0 loss against Racing Club in the Copa Libertadores on June 29.

Zubeldia’s men are on a run of eight home games without defeat across competitions, claiming five wins since April.

LDU Quito vs Nublense Prediction

While Nublense will look to arrest their slump and turn the tie on its head, they face the stern challenge of facing a Quito side who are firing on all cylinders.

Zubeldia’s men have been near impenetrable at home in the last three months and should pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: LDU 2-0 Nublense

LDU Quito vs Nublense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LDU Quito

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in nine of LDU’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Nublense’s last nine outings.)