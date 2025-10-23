LDU Quito vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

LDU Quito will invite Palmeiras to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals on Thursday. The hosts defeated Sao Paulo 3-0 in the previous round while Verdão overcame River Plate 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

Los Reyes have enjoyed a good run of form, and they are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions. They met Barcelona SC in the LigaPro last week and registered a comfortable 3-0 home win.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after four games last week as they fell to a narrow 3-2 loss to Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. They conceded thrice in the first half and scored a goal apiece in either half.

LDU Quito vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off four times in competitive games thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording two wins. Quito have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the group stage of the Libertadores in 2009, and both teams registered home wins.

Verdão have a 100% record on their travels in the Libertadores this season.

LDU Quito have won their last three games in the Libertadores while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

Los Reyes have suffered just one loss in their last eight games in all competitions, while recording five wins. Notably, that loss was registered at home in September.

The visitors have failed to score just once in the Libertadores this season.

LDU Quito vs Palmeiras Prediction

Los Reyes have won three of their last four games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in their five home games in the Libertadores this season.

Verdão have scored at least three goals in six of their last eight games in all competitions and will look to build on that prolific run here. Interestingly, they have lost two of their last three away games, conceding six goals.

The visitors have won 20 of their 26 meetings against Ecuadorian teams, and considering their form in the Libertadores, we back them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: LDU Quito 1-2 Palmeiras

LDU Quito vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

