LDU Quito vs Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025 

LDU Quito and Deportivo Tachira will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores Group C fixture on Wednesday (April 9th). The game will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Argentine outfit Central Cordoba in their opening game of the Libertadores last week.
Tachira, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Portuguesa in the Venezuelan Liga Futve. They went behind to Lucas Trejo's 28th-minute strike while Nelson Hernandez equalized midway through the second half.
El carrusel aurinegro will shift attention to the continent and kick-started their Libertadores campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Flamengo.
The loss left them at the foot of Group C on zero points while Quito are second on one point.
LDU Quito vs Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Five Tachires' last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Quito's last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Tachira have won just one of their last five competitive games (three draws).
- Four of Quito's last six games have been level at the break.
- Tachira's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Quito's last five games have produced an average of 9.8 corner kicks.
LDU Quito vs Tachira Prediction
LDU Quito picked up a valuable point in Argentina last week and will be aiming for their first win of the campaign in front of their fans. Los Reyes are the overwhelming favorites in this game and will be expected to claim maximum points. Vitamina Sánchez's side have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games across competitions.
Tachira, for their part, have struggled for wins but both sides tend to create enough chances when they take to the field.
Quito are the second-favorites to advance from this group behind Flamengo. We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: LDU Quito 2-0 Tachira
LDU Quito vs Tachira Betting Tips
Tip 1 - LDU Quito to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals
Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks