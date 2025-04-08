LDU Quito vs Tachira Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025 

LDU Quito and Deportivo Tachira will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores Group C fixture on Wednesday (April 9th). The game will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Argentine outfit Central Cordoba in their opening game of the Libertadores last week.

Tachira, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Portuguesa in the Venezuelan Liga Futve. They went behind to Lucas Trejo's 28th-minute strike while Nelson Hernandez equalized midway through the second half.

El carrusel aurinegro will shift attention to the continent and kick-started their Libertadores campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Flamengo.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them at the foot of Group C on zero points while Quito are second on one point.

LDU Quito vs Tachira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five Tachires' last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Quito's last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Tachira have won just one of their last five competitive games (three draws).

Four of Quito's last six games have been level at the break.

Tachira's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Quito's last five games have produced an average of 9.8 corner kicks.

Ad

LDU Quito vs Tachira Prediction

LDU Quito picked up a valuable point in Argentina last week and will be aiming for their first win of the campaign in front of their fans. Los Reyes are the overwhelming favorites in this game and will be expected to claim maximum points. Vitamina Sánchez's side have kept a clean sheet in four of their last six games across competitions.

Ad

Tachira, for their part, have struggled for wins but both sides tend to create enough chances when they take to the field.

Quito are the second-favorites to advance from this group behind Flamengo. We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: LDU Quito 2-0 Tachira

LDU Quito vs Tachira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - LDU Quito to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More