LDU Quito vs Universitario prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024 

LDU Quito and Universitario de Deportes battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Tuesday (May 28). The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 victory over Universidad Catolica in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro at the same venue over the weekend.

Alex Arce put them ahead in the 25th minute before Ismael Diaz drew the game level from the spot in the 81st minute. Facundo Martinez's 87th-minute own goal saw Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano claim maximum points.

Universitario, meanwhile, thrashed Los Chankes 4-0 at home in the Peruvian Liga 1. Edinson Flores scored a brace, while Jose Rivera and Alex Valera also scored in the rout.

La U now turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 home defeat to Botafogo in the Libertadores a fortnight ago. LDU, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Junior.

The loss left LDU at the bottom of Group D having garnered four points from five games, while Universitario are third with five points.

LDU Quito vs Universitario Head-to-Head

LDU have two wins from three previous head-to-head games. Universitario claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture last month.

LDU Quito form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Universitario form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

LDU Quito vs Universitario Team News

LDU Quito

Oscar Zambrano is unavailable for selection.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Oscar Zambrano

Universitario

Christopher Olivares and Martin Perez Guedes have been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Christopher Olivares, Martin Perez Guedes

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

LDU Quito vs Universitario Predicted XIs

LDU Quito (5-3-2): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Luis Estupinan, Leonel Quinonez, Facundo Rodriguez, Ricardo Ade, Jose Quinteros; Jhojan Julio, Lucas Piovi, Gabriel Villamil; Michael Estreda, Arce Barrios

Universitario (3-1-4-2): Sebastian Britos (GK); Matias Benedetto, William Riveros, Aldo Corzo; Rodrigo Urena; Segundo Portocarrero, Jorge Torres, Jairo Concha, Andy Polo; Alex Valera, Edison Flores

LDU Quito vs Universitario Prediction

LDU and Universitario have been eliminated from the Copa Libertadores and will battle it out for third spot in the group.

The team that ends third will drop to the Copa Sudamericana, and Universitario hold the aces with a one-point advantage. Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: LDU 1-1 Universitario