LDU vs Central Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

LDU will host Central Cordoba at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Wednesday in the final Group C match of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a win this midweek to improve their chances of advancing to the next round.
Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano suffered their first loss of the group stages in a 2-0 defeat away to Flamengo last time out and are now sitting in third place, heading for the Copa Sudamericana going into the final matchday. The Ecuadorian side could still finish in first place in the group but will need to win by a wide margin this Wednesday and hope results elsewhere favour them if they are to secure a spot in the knockout stages.
Central Cordoba are more comfortable going into this game as they sit three points clear in first place and will only need a point to ensure they finish as group leaders. The Argentine visitors picked up a largely comfortable 2-1 win over nine men Deportivo Tachira last time out and will look to finish the group stage unbeaten and enter the playoffs in fine form.
LDU vs Central Cordoba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between LDU and Cordoba following their maiden matchup last month, which ended goalless.
- The hosts have scored five goals and conceded four in five continental games this season.
- The visitors have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Copa Libertadores this term, with only four goals conceded across five games.
- Cordoba are making their debut appearance in an international competition this season.
- LDU have the joint-best defensive record in the Ecuadorian top flight this season with 12 goals conceded after 13 games.
LDU vs Central Cordoba Prediction
Albos are comfortable favorites going into the midweek thanks to their home advantage but will need to improve on their recent offensive lapses to get the all-important three points.
El Ferroviario will need to be at their best to get all three points, but will likely rely on their decent defensive record to force a draw and get a much-needed point.
Prediction: LDU 2-2 Central Cordoba
LDU vs Central Cordoba Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)