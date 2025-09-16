LDU vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

LDU will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Thursday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. The home side have struggled for results in the Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A of late and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.

They faced Botafogo in the previous round of the Copa Libertadores last month and lost their first-leg clash in Brazil 1-0. However, they turned things around in the second leg on home turf a week later as they won 2-0, with Gabriel Villamil opening the scoring seven minutes into the game before Lisandro Alzugaray sealed the win from the spot on the hour mark.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, were drawn against Atletico Nacional in the last 16 of the competition and played out a goalless draw with the Colombian outfit in the first leg. The two teams then drew 1-1 in the second half before Tricolor Paulista won the tie on penalties.

The visitors are set to head into the continental clash this week on the back of a 1-0 victory over Botafogo in the Brasileirão Serie A and will be looking to continue in similar form on Thursday.

LDU vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between LDU and Sao Paulo, with the sides winning three games apiece.

The two teams last faced off in the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana quarterfinals, with the hosts winning the tie on penalties after a 2-2 draw across both legs.

LDU are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2004.

Sao Paulo are three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores, most recently winning the tournament in 2005. LDU, meanwhile, won their sole Libertadores title in 2008.

LDU vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are undefeated on home turf for almost a year and will head into the first leg full of confidence.

Tricolor Paulista have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They could lose this one, but will be more concerned with keeping the scoreline from getting out of control in hopes of finishing the job on home turf next week.

Prediction: LDU 1-0 Sao Paulo

LDU vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LDU to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last eight matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More