Le Havre vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26 2025

Le Havre play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Le Havre currently sit in 17th place in the table, just one point ahead of bottom club Montpellier. Brest, meanwhile, have moved up into 9th following some stronger results in recent weeks.

So which side will pick up the points this weekend?

Le Havre vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest's record against Le Havre since the home side's promotion is excellent, they have beaten them in all three of their meetings. Most recently, Brest defeated Le Havre 2-0 in a game that saw both sides reduced to ten men.

Le Havre picked up a point against Reims last weekend, finally ending a horrible run of six straight defeats in all competitions. This run encompassed a shocking defeat to fourth tier side Briochin in the Coupe de France.

After losing their first game of 2025, Brest have won their last three domestic matches, beating Lyon, Rennes and advancing in the Coupe de France with a win over Nantes. However, they were well beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League this week, denting their hopes of a top eight finish.

Despite their draw with Reims last week, Le Havre continue to struggle in front of goal. They've scored just 14 all season, and have only scored more than one goal in a single game once since September 1.

Despite Brest being generally solid throughout the current season, their wins over Lyon and Rennes are actually the first time they've won back-to-back games in 2024-25.

Le Havre vs Brest Prediction

Despite Le Havre enjoying the home advantage here, it's hard to imagine them finding much success.

Not only is their recent record against Brest woeful, but their form has not been much better, although their draw against Reims last weekend will give them hope.

Brest may be slightly flagging after playing in Europe this week, but Eric Roy's side will want to bounce back from their loss to Shakhtar, and this might be the perfect match for them to do it.

Prediction: Le Havre 0-1 Brest

Le Havre vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Brest to score in the first half - Yes (Brest have been leading at half time in their last three games against Le Havre).

Tip 3: Brest to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Le Havre have failed to score in nine games this season).

