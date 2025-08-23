Le Havre vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Le Havre will welcome Lens at Stade Océane in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Both teams stumbled in their opener and will be seeking to redress their situations.

Le Havre vs Lens Preview

Le Havre opened their 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Monaco in an away fixture. It was not a good way to kick off a season, but being on the road could offer some reasonable excuses. Now, they will be playing in front of home fans for the first time this season and will need to deliver.

Le Club Doyen ran a below-par campaign last term, finishing 15th out of 18 teams, just above the drop zone. They are winless since their last league game in the 2024-25 season when they stunned Strasbourg 3-2 away. Le Havre played five friendly matches in the off-season, drawing twice and losing thrice.

Lens were defeated at home 1-0 in their season-opening game against Lyon. It was quite unexpected following Lens' impressive preseason activities, including the impressive players they added to their roster. Lyon finished only five points above Lens last season, so Lyon are certainly not a formidable opponent as far as Lens are concerned.

Les Sang et Or could be eying a positive outcome as they head for this game in a bid to make up for their previous setback. Losing twice in a row wouldn’t be a good sign. Their last trip to Le Havre was successful, as they won 2-1. That was also the last time these two sides clashed.

Le Havre vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Le Havre have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Lens in all competitions.

Le Havre have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Lens.

Le Havre have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Lens have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

Le Havre have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Lens have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Le Havre – L-L-D-L-D, Lens – L-W-L-W-W.

Le Havre vs Lens Prediction

Le Havre will have to prove, through this meeting, that they want a better campaign than last season. A defeat at home could dampen hopes.

Lens could draw inspiration from their head-to-head advantage over Le Havre. But the hosts are also determined to avoid another defeat.

Lens are the favorites based on form and individuality.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Lens

Le Havre vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lens to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lens to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Le Havre to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More