Le Havre vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

LOSC Lille set out in search of their first away win of their Ligue 1 campaign when they visit the Stade Oceane to face Le Havre on Sunday (October 1).

Le Havre are coming off a 2-1 win over Clermont Foot at the Stade Oceane on Sunday. Luka Elsner’s men have now gone four games without defeat, winning twice, since a 2-1 loss against Stade Brestois on August 20.

With nine points from six games, Le Havre are seventh in the standings, level on points with eighth-placed Olympique Marseille.

Meanwhile, Lille were sent crashing back to earth on Tuesda,y as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Stade Reims at home. Paulo Fonseca’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, winning twice. That includes a 2-0 win over Ljubljana in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group A opener on September 20.

With eight points from 11 games, Lille are 11th in the league table but could move as high as third with all three points.

Le Havre vs LOSC Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last five meetings, LOSC have been dominant in the fixture.

Le Havre are yet to taste victory against Les Dogues, with the two sides playing out a goalless draw in October 2002.

Fonseca’s men are winless in 11 away games across competitions, losing four, since winning 3-0 at Toulouse in March.

Following last weekend’s win, Elsner’s men have won back-to-back home games, scoring five goals and conceding once since a 2-1 loss against Stade Brestois in August.

Le Havre vs LOSC Lille Prediction

While Le Havre have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they can expect a sterner challenge against a well-drilled Lille side.

Fonseca’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality between the two sides, expect the visitors to take the win.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Lille

Le Havre vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Le Havre’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Le Havre's nine outings.)