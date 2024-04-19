Le Havre vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Le Havre face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Le Havre are currently hovering directly above the relegation zone in 15th place, while Metz are two spots below them in 17th, and still have a very slim chance of survival.

So with Metz able to jump above their hosts with a win here, the stakes are very high for this game.

Le Havre vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last two meetings between these teams have ended in draws, but overall, Le Havre have a slight edge. They are unbeaten against Metz in their last six games against them, dating back to 2016.

While Le Havre are still out of the relegation zone at the minute, their form has been sliding downwards for some time now. They have won just once in their past eleven games dating back to late January, and have lost seven of those matches, including last week's game with Nantes.

Metz, on the other hand, surprised many fans by snapping a two-game losing sequence to defeat Lens in what was an upset last weekend. The win was their third in 2024 and just their seventh in total this season.

Only bottom side Clermont have scored fewer goals than Le Havre this season, as the home side have only produced 27 to date. However, they have only conceded 37 goals - 12 fewer than Metz.

Metz's Georgian forward Georges Mikautadze is on great form right now, having scored four of his nine goals this season in his last two matches.

Le Havre vs Metz Prediction

The stakes could not be higher in this game, as with only a handful of matches to go, it could be Metz's last chance. If they can win here, they could jump above Le Havre and climb out of the drop zone.

Can they do it? Despite their habit of conceding goals, the form book suggests yes. Metz will come into this game with plenty of confidence following their win over Lens, and in Mikautadze, have a seriously on-form striker to call upon.

Le Havre will want to keep this one tight, but they just haven't been on the best run recently, and there's no reason to believe they will turn things around here.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Metz

Le Havre vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Metz to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals in Metz's last four games).

Tip 3: Georges Mikautadze to score for Metz - Yes (Mikautadze has four goals in his last two games).

