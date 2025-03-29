Le Havre vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Nantes visit the Stade Oceane on Sunday to face off with Le Havre in Ligue 1 as they aim to build on their last win before the international break.

Ad

The Yellow House overcame Lille 1-0 on March 15, with Mostafa Mohamed scoring the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute to end their run of two consecutive losses. Nonetheless, with 27 points from 26 games, Antoine Kombouaré's side are down in 13th in Ligue 1, three above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Le Havre are down in 16th, having accrued six points fewer than Nantes. They've won just six times this season, the last of which was a 4-3 win at Lens at the start of the month.

Ad

Trending

Having survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last month, the Dean Club find themselves in a similar situation again following another disappointing run this season.

Le Havre vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 clashes between the two sides before, with Nantes winning 19 and losing 11.

After going nine clashes without a stalemate, Le Havre and Nantes have drawn thrice in their next seven.

In their last two encounters, the away team have won: 1-0 for Nantes in April 2024 and 2-0 for Le Havre in November 2024.

The Dean Club are winless in eight home games in Ligue 1, their longest drought in the top flight.

Nantes have conceded in their last 12 away Ligue 1 games and could equal their longest such run in the 21st century (13 between November 2020 and May 2021).

Ad

Le Havre vs Nantes Prediction

It's a clash of two struggling teams in Ligue 1, with one of them grappling to avoid relegation. The two sides have a combined 12 wins between them this season, as neither have really pulled up any trees in their campaign.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Nantes

Le Havre vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback