Le Havre vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31 2025

Le Havre face off with Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

After surviving by the skin of their teeth last season, Le Havre have already started to struggle in the 2025-26 campaign. Right now, they are in 16th. Nice, meanwhile, are bang in the middle of the table in 9th.

So can Le Havre kickstart their season here, or will it be further trouble for them?

Le Havre vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Unsurprisingly, recent fixtures between these teams have been dominated by Nice. They have beaten Le Havre in their last three meetings, and have only lost to them once in their last six.

Le Havre are one of only four Ligue 1 sides to lose their opening two games this season, although there's no real shame in losing to Monaco and Lens, two of the competition's better teams.

Nice have suffered a poor start to their season in their own right. They were beaten twice by Benfica in UEFA Champions League qualifying, and then lost to Toulouse in their opening league game. They did, however, pick up a win over Auxerre last weekend.

Nice will now play in this season's Europa League, and they have not been handed a kind draw. Amongst their eight games are clashes with Roma, Porto and Fenerbahce.

While Nice scored three last weekend against Auxerre, they had drawn blanks in their previous three matches. This could be partly to do with the loss of last season's top scorer Evann Guessand, who has now moved to Europa League rivals Aston Villa.

Le Havre vs Nice Prediction

While Nice stuttered in their tie with Benfica and again in their league opener, they did come back to form last weekend and looked very dangerous.

This, then, might be a good match for them. Le Havre have already looked to continue this season where they left off the last one - struggling - and they also look open at the back.

Given Nice's superior side on paper and excellent record against them, then, an away win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Nice

Le Havre vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Three of the four league games involving these two sides this season have seen more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Nice to score at least two goals - Yes (Le Havre have conceded at least two goals in both of their games this season).

