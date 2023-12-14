Le Havre vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Le Havre will host Nice at the Stade Oceane on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had a largely positive return to the French top flight this season and are on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 2-1 by Strasbourg in their last game and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored the winner from a last-minute corner kick.

Le Havre sit 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 16 points. They will look to shake off their poor run of form and return to winning ways this weekend.

Nice are enjoying a remarkable campaign and will fancy themselves title contenders heading into the second half of the season. They picked up a 2-1 victory over Stade Reims last time out, with Gaetan Laborde and Jeremie Boga getting on the scoresheet in the second half to help clinch maximum points.

The visitors sit second in the table with 32 points. They are four points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Le Havre vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Le Havre and Nice. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won just six times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in 2009 which ended goalless.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Le Havre have the second-worst offensive record in the French top flight this season with a goal tally of just 13.

Nice have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Le Havre vs Nice Prediction

Le Havre are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last nine league games. They are winless and goalless in their last four games at the Stade Oceane and could struggle here.

Nice have won two of their last three games and have lost just once all season. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides coupled with their contrasting form should see the visitors come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Le Havre 0-2 Nice

Le Havre vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last nine matches)