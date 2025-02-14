Le Havre vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16 2025

Le Havre face off with Nice in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Le Havre currently sit in 17th place in the table and are absolutely looking in grave danger of relegation at this stage. Nice, meanwhile, are flying high in 3rd and definitely appear to have a shot at Champions League qualification.

So can Nice condemn Le Havre to further difficulties this weekend, or can the hosts spring an upset?

Le Havre vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have a strong recent record against Le Havre, having beaten them in their last two matches against them. In fact, Le Havre only have one win over Nice in their last five meetings.

After a horrendous winless run of nine games, Le Havre pulled off a major upset last weekend by defeating high-flyers Lille 1-2. It must be noted, though, that Lille barely had any rest coming into the game. Even so, the result was a huge one in Le Havre's quest for survival.

Nice picked up a pretty routine 2-0 win over Lens last weekend in what was an impressive showing. The win meant that they have only suffered a single loss in their last eight Ligue 1 matches dating back to December 7.

The major contrast between these two sides is in front of goal. Nice have scored 41 this season, making them Ligue 1's third most potent side coming into this game. On the other hand, Le Havre have only scored 17, with no side managing fewer.

Summing up Nice's dangerous abilities in front of goal, they have two players in Ligue 1's list of top ten scorers this season, Evann Guessand, who has nine goals and Gaetan Laborde who has eight.

Le Havre vs Nice Prediction

Were it not for Le Havre's surprising win over Lille last weekend, this game would've felt like a foregone conclusion in favour of Nice.

However, that win has brought doubt in, although it's still worth noting that Lille came into the game on just four days' rest after playing 120 minutes in the Coupe de France.

Nice, then, may prove to be a far harder nut to crack, boasting a strong defence and a very potent attack. They are also on strong form right now, making a habit of avoiding defeat.

With that in mind, the prediction here is an away win.

Prediction: Le Havre 0-2 Nice

Le Havre vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in Nice's last three Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Gaetan Laborde to score or assist for Nice - Yes (Laborde has seven goal involvements in his last nine games).

