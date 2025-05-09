Le Havre vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Olympique Marseille continue their quest for a top-two finish in Ligue 1 when they visit the Stade Oceane to face Le Havre on Saturday. Didier Digard’s men have had a contrasting campaign as they find themselves scrambling for points in the danger zone heading into the final two games.

Le Havre picked up three huge points in their battle for survival as they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Auxerre at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps last Sunday.

Before that, Digard’s side were on a three-game winless run in the league, suffering back-to-back defeats against Stade Rennais and Paris Saint-Germain before claiming a 1-1 draw against AS Monaco on April 26.

Le Havre have picked up 31 points from their 32 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit 16th in the standings, one point behind 15th-placed Nantes just above the relegation playoff spot.

On the other hand, Olympique Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw by LOSC Lille last time out after conceding a 74th-minute equaliser at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Roberto Di Zerbi’s men were on a run of three wins from their previous four matches, with a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Monaco on April 12 being the exception.

Despite weeks of mediocre results at the business end of the season, Marseille are in pole position to finish in the Champions League places as they sit second in the Ligue 1 table with 59 points from 32 matches, albeit just two points above sixth-placed Strasbourg.

Le Havre vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Olympique Marseille have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up eight wins and two draws from the previous 10 meetings between the two teams.

Marseille are unbeaten in four of their most recent five matches, claiming three wins and one draw since the start of April.

Le Havre currently hold the division’s worst home record, having picked up just 11 points from their 16 games at the Stade Oceane so far.

Marseille are on a run of five back-to-back away matches without a win, claiming one point from a possible 15 since a 2-0 victory at Angers on February 9.

Le Havre vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

While Le Havre could move above the relegation zone with a win this weekend, they have their work cut out against a superior Marseille side, who are in a heated race for Champions League qualification.

However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, we predict De Zerbi’s men will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-3 Olympique Marseille

Le Havre vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Marseille’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the visitors’ last seven games)

