Le Havre vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13 2025

Le Havre play host to Rennes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Le Havre are currently in 15th place and will be desperate to get some points on the board in their quest for survival. Rennes, meanwhile, are in 12th and at this stage, have very little to play for.

So can Le Havre get the win they need, or will Rennes condemn them to further struggles?

Le Havre vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Le Havre's recent record against Rennes is not a good one. They have lost their last two games to them, and to find the last time they beat them in a competitive game, you need to go all the way back to 2009.

Le Havre's last two games have given them some hope of survival, as they defeated Nantes on March 30 before overcoming Montpellier last weekend. Perhaps more importantly, they've scored 12 of their 31 goals this season in their last five matches.

Rennes, in contrast, have lost three of their last four matches, and slumped to a poor 0-1 defeat to Auxerre last weekend, conceding a goal in the 89th minute.

No side in Ligue 1 has drawn fewer matches than Rennes this season. Only two of their 28 games have ended with even honours, and the last one to do so came way back on October 19.

Despite playing as a defensive midfielder, Abdoulaye Toure has scored five goals in his last four games for Le Havre, with three of them coming from the penalty spot.

Le Havre vs Rennes Prediction

On paper, Rennes are probably a stronger side than Le Havre. However, the momentum coming into this game definitely lies with the home side.

Not only are they on better form, winning their last two matches, but they also have far more to play for, and a win here would take them further away from possible relegation.

With Rennes now having very little to play for, then, it definitely feels likely that Le Havre will find a way to come out on top in this game.

Prediction: Le Havre 2-1 Rennes

Le Havre vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Le Havre to win.

Tip 2: Le Havre to score at least two goals - Yes (Le Havre have scored at least two goals in their last three Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Le Havre have only kept one clean sheet since December 4).

