Le Havre vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9 2025

Le Havre face off with Saint-Etienne in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Both of these teams currently sit in the bottom three, with Saint-Etienne in 17th and Le Havre occupying the relegation play-off spot in 16th. However, a win for either side would give them real hope of survival.

So will it be Le Havre or Saint-Etienne who comes out on top this weekend?

Le Havre vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off, Le Havre came out on top, winning 0-2 last August. However, the last time Le Havre beat Saint-Etienne at the Stade Oceane was back in 2004.

Last weekend saw Le Havre pick up a big upset win, as they defeated Lens 3-4 in a dramatic game. Le Havre were 2-0 down within the first 20 minutes, but were somehow able to come from behind before pulling off a thrilling 91st minute winner.

Since beating Reims on January 4, Saint-Etienne are winless, going eight games without claiming a victory. Last weekend's defeat to Nice was their fourth loss in five matches.

Only bottom side Montpellier have scored fewer goals than Le Havre this season. This weekend's home team have scored 23, but it is worth noting that they have been more potent in front of goal recently. In fact, eight of their 23 goals have come in their last four games.

Saint-Etienne have conceded 56 goals during the current season, a worrying record that means they have the second-worst defence in Ligue 1. Four of their last five matches have seen them concede more than 3 goals.

Le Havre vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Both of these teams have struggled for traction throughout the current season, but of the two, it feels like Le Havre are perhaps slightly more equipped to come out on top.

Not only will they enjoy the home advantage here, but they should also bring some positive vibes into the game following their shock win over Lens last weekend.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, are not only on poor form, but their defence has been awful recently, conceding goals for fun.

This game could definitely go either way, but expect Le Havre to just about edge it.

Prediction: Le Havre 2-1 Saint-Etienne

Le Havre vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Le Havre to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Le Havre's last four games).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Neither of these sides have kept a clean sheet in any of their last six games).

