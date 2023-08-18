Le Havre vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures, with Le Havre and Stade Brestois going head-to-head at the Stade Oceane on Sunday (August 20).

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting opening-day results and will look to get one over the other.

Le Havre were denied a winning start on their return to the top flight as they drew 2-2 with Montpellier in Sunday’s league opener. That was in keeping with their underwhelming pre-season campaign, where they lost their final four friendlies following wins over Triglav Kranj and Caen in their first two outings.

However, Le Havre now return home, where they're unbeaten in 10 of their 11 games, claiming six wins since the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Brestois turned in a performance of the highest quality, fighting back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win over Lens.

Florian Sotoca and Deiver Machado scored inside the opening 22 minutes to put Lens in a commanding lead. Romain Del Castillo, though, scored either side of Kenny Lala’s 56th-minute equaliser to turn the game on its head.

Eric Roy’s men head into the new campaign following an impressive pre-season, winning three of their five friendlies and drawing another.

Le Havre vs Stade Brestois Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 24 meetings, Brestois boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Le Havre have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Brest are winless in eight visits to the Stade Oceane, losing thrice since a 1-0 win in October 2013.

Le Havre are winless in five games across competitions, losing four, since a 3-1 win over Caen on July 19.

With last Sunday’s result, Brestois have won all but one of their last five games, with the 2-1 loss in June against Stade Rennais being the exception.

Le Havre vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Le Havre have held their own at home in this fixture and will back themselves to come away with something once again. Brestois have managed just two league wins on the road this year, and their struggles could continue in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Stade Brestois

Le Havre vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes.)