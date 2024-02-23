Le Havre vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in Ligue 1 as Le Havre host Stade Reims on Sunday (February 25)).

Le Havre were left empty handed in their last outing, as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to LOSC Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday.

Luka Elsner’s side have lost three straight games and are winless in five outings across competitions since a 1-0 victory over Chateauroux on January 21. With 24 points from 22 games, Le Havre are 12th in Ligue 1, just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Like their hosts, Reims failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lens at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Will Still’s men are also winless in five games across competitions, losing three, since a 3-1 win over AS Monaco on January 13.

With 31 points from 22 games, Reims are eighth in the standings, five points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Le Havre vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their 21 previous meetings, Le Havre lead 9-7.

Le Havre are unbeaten in four home games against Reims, winning once, since August 2010.

Le Havre have won all but one of their last four home games, with a 1-0 defeat to Stade Rennais on February 11 being the exception.

Reims have lost four of their last five away league games, conceding 10 goals and scoring five, since November.

Le Havre vs Stade Reims Prediction

Both teams have struggled to get going in recent weeks and need a pick-me-up. However, they could cancel out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Reims

Le Havre vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than three bookings in their last 10 encounters.)