Le Havre vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Le Havre will host Stade Rennais at the Stade Oceane on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The hosts will be desperate to put up a solid performance and get a result after what has been a tough start to the season.

Le Havre featured alongside Metz in a drab fixture last weekend that ended goalless to mark their second draw of the season and leave them in 15th place in the league table. The Dean Club have only narrowly escaped relegation in each of their last two seasons in top flight football and are already treading a similar path with only one win from their opening six games of this campaign.

Stade Rennais were left frustrated last time out after failing to get a win against a Lens side that were reduced to 10 men in the first minute as the game ended goalless. They will be looking to return to winning ways soon.

Habib Beye’s side, who failed to finish in the top half of the table last campaign, are currently sat in eighth place with two wins and three draws from six games, but could fall as low as 13th place should they fail to get a result on Sunday.

Le Havre vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 48 previous occasions going into the weekend. Le Havre have won 15 of those games, 17 have ended in draws while Rennes have won the remaining 16.

The hosts' last competitive win in this fixture came in the 2008-09 season.

The visitors have scored an impressive 11 goals across the last five meetings between the sides.

Both teams have conceded the same number of goals (8) in six league games so far but Rennes have scored one more goal than Le Havre (6) across those games.

Le Havre vs Stade Rennais Prediction

The two teams are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but Le Club Doyen will need to be at their rarely seen best to get all three points despite having the home advantage.

Rennes have won just one of their last five matches, with three of those games ending in draws. They are without a win in their last six away league games but should have more than enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Stade Rennais

Le Havre vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last six games)

