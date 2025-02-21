Le Havre vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23 2025

Le Havre face off with Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Oceane this Sunday.

Le Havre currently sit in 17th place, but could move out of the outright drop zone with a win this weekend. Toulouse, meanwhile, are in 10th, and with European football now almost impossible for next season, they honestly don't have all that much to play for.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Le Havre vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Games between these two sides have been mixed in recent years, with three wins for Toulouse, two for Le Havre and one draw making up their last six meetings.

After picking up a huge upset win over Lille on February 8, it was back to usual business for Le Havre last weekend. They slumped to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Nice, their 15th loss of the season to date.

Toulouse also lost last weekend, although only falling 0-1 at the hands of Paris St. Germain was almost a plus. However, their recent form has been woeful, as they have not won in the league now since January 5, a sequence of seven matches.

Le Havre's issues in front of goal just don't seem to be improving, as they have scored the fewest goals in Ligue 1, with just 18 thus far. It's a disturbing average of less than a goal per game.

Toulouse have not exactly been potent in front of goal this season in their own right, either. With just 23 goals scored, only three sides have produced fewer goals in the current campaign.

Le Havre vs Toulouse Prediction

Despite Toulouse sitting far higher in the league table than Le Havre, this game could still be a tricky one to predict.

Toulouse have not been in good form in recent weeks, are not overly dangerous in front of goal, and will probably come into this one low on confidence.

With that said, given that Le Havre's only win since November came over an exhausted Lille side, it's hard to imagine them pulling off a win too.

All things considered, though, the home side have far more to play for here, and if they can show some resilience, then a draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-1 Toulouse

Le Havre vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Both sides are low scorers, and Le Havre's last five home games with Toulouse have seen fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Le Havre to concede in the first half - Yes (Le Havre have conceded in the first half in their last three home games).

