Le Havre vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10 2024

Le Havre face off with Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday (March 10).

Le Havre are currently in 15th place in the table, but are only out of the relegation zone by a single point. Toulouse, meanwhile, are five places higher in 10th, and with six points and so many spots separating them from danger, they may have little to play for.

So which of these sides will come out on top when they play this weekend?

Le Havre vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

While Le Havre came out on top in their last meeting with Toulouse, which took place in November, results between these sides have generally favoured this weekend’s visitors. Toulouse have beaten Le Havre in four of their last six games dating back to 2009.

Le Havre are currently in the midst of their worst run of the season, as they have not won a game since January 14 and have now lost their last four matches in a row. However, only losing 1-0 to high flyers Brest last weekend could be seen as an encouraging result.

Toulouse, on the other hand, are easily on their best run of their domestic campaign this season. They have won their last three games in a row, and have come out on top in five of their last seven matches.

It’s perhaps no coincidence that Toulouse’s uptick in form has coincided with their elimination from European competition, as they were beaten by Benfica in February. Their squad has seemingly not been capable of handling so many additional games.

Despite Toulouse not being the most potent side in front of goal this season, Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga has scored nine, putting him amongst Ligue 1’s top six scorers.

Le Havre vs Toulouse Prediction

Le Havre looked improved last weekend against Brest, even in defeat, but it’s hard to see them claiming a victory in this game.

Toulouse now look refreshed after the end of their brief European exploits, and they have only failed to find the net in one of their last eight games. More to the point, their last three wins have come over three sides who sit in the top five right now.

Overall, then, given Le Havre’s lack of potency in front of goal and somewhat weak defence, an away win seems like the most viable outcome.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Toulouse

Le Havre vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (Toulouse’s last five games have seen more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Thijs Dallinga to score for Toulouse – Yes (Dallinga has scored four goals in his last five league games).