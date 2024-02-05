Le Puy Foot vs Laval Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Le Puy Foot will play host to Laval at Stade Charles Massot in Coupe de France on Wednesday.

Le Puy Foot are the only surviving fourth-tier side in the competition. They defeated Ligue 2 side Dunkerque 2-1 in the round of 32 to qualify for the round of 16. The first time they made it this far was in 2021. The hosts are eying a historic quarterfinal qualification, but Laval appear to be a potential stumbling block.

Le Puy Foot are enjoying a purple patch in the National 2 (fourth-tier league), sitting second on 28 points behind Aubagne (29 points). They are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, recording ten wins. However, they are set to face a second-tier team, who emerged victorious 1-0 in the sides’ only clash thus far.

Laval stunned Ligue 1 side Nantes 1-0 in the round of 32 to reach this stage. It was seen as a huge exploit as the Ligue 2 side played away from home. Laval have been competing in Coupe de France since 1919 but are yet to lift the trophy. In the 2022-23 edition, they were knocked out in the seventh round.

Les Tango failed to earn promotion to the top flight last season after finishing 15th out of 20 teams in Ligue 2. They sit fourth in the current standings and could qualify for the promotion play-offs if they maintain their place.

Le Puy Foot vs Laval Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Le Puy Foot have won all of their last five matches at home.

Le Puy Foot have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Le Puy Foot boast eight wins in their last ten matches, drawing twice.

Laval have won four times and drawn once in their last five away matches.

Le Puy Foot have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches, while Laval have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Form Guide: Le Puy Foot – W-W-W-D-W, Laval – L-W-D-W-D.

Le Puy Foot vs Laval Prediction

Bryan Adinany and Issiaka Karamoko have been top performers for Le Puy Foot in the competition, netting three goals each. Meyer has scored twice. The hosts boast a formidable attacking threat.

Malik Tchokounte and Atonin Bobichon are the forwards to watch out for. They boast three and two goals respectively for Laval.

Laval head into the game as favorites and should secure a win away from home.

Prediction: Le Puy Foot 1-2 Laval

Le Puy Foot vs Laval Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Laval

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Laval to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Le Puy Foot to score - Yes

