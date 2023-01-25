League Leaders: Top 5 Napoli players this season (January 2023)

As we approach the midway point of the Serie A season, Napoli have emerged as a clear frontrunner for the title.

The southern Italian side has been nothing short of dominant, winning 16 of their 19 matches so far and sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

50 points in the first half of the Serie A season

12-point lead at the top of the table

Victor Osimhen leads Serie A scoring (13)



But what has been the driving force behind Napoli's success this season? The answer lies in the performances of a select few key players.

This article will look at the top five players who have propelled Napoli to the top of Serie A. From the rock-solid defense to the midfield engine room and the clinical finishing up front, these players have been instrumental in the team's success.

We will examine their statistics, highlight their strengths and analyze their contributions to the team.

It's not just Napoli fans who should take note of these players; anyone interested in Italian football should pay attention to the stars that make up this team. These players are among the best in the league and are making a strong case for individual accolades this season.

5. Min-Jae Kim

AFC Ajax v SSC : Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kim has been an ever-present and dominant force in the Napoli backline. The South Korean centre-back has been one of Napoli's best defenders this season.

He has featured 25 times for Partenopei across all competitions.

Kim has also scored for the club, contributing two goals in all competitions. The team has only conceded seven goals and recorded seven clean sheets when he played.

One aspect of his game that has helped Napoli is his towering stature and physicality. He has been able to effectively overpower attackers and snuff out attacking plays.

4. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

US Cremonese v SSC - Serie A

The 27-year-old Cameroonian midfielder has been a revelation ever since his €15m move from Fulham last summer.

The highlight of his performance has been his excellent passing ability this season. He has recorded seven assists in 23 games and has also contributed to the goals, netting three times.

Anguissa has also been a beast in the air and on the ground, recording 73% and 81% success rates in aerial and ground duels respectively.

3. Piotr Zielinski

SSC v Liverpool FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Piotr Zielinski has undoubtedly been the best midfielder on the team this season. He brings a mix of attacking and passing masterclasses to the team and has been crucial to their league performance.

Based on stats from Footystats, his numbers have been superb as well. The Polish midfielder has amassed six goals and seven assists in 18 starts for Napoli.

He also has the third-best stat for key passes in Serie A, recording 39 key passes in all the games he has played in.

2. Victor James Osimhen

Atalanta BC v SSC - Serie A

The Nigerian striker has been lethal in front of goal so far and has been a driving force for the team in Serie A.

Osimhen has found the net 14 times in all competitions and is the current leading scorer in Serie A with 13 goals.

His speed, shooting prowess, and heading ability have seen him record a ratio of 0.93 goals per game, the best in the league.

1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

AC Milan v SSC - Serie A

Napoli have a new gem. Georgia may not be a great footballing nation, but Kvaratskhelia surely stands out as an excellent footballer.

Since his €10m move from Dinamo Batumi, he has been thoroughly impressive for the club. Kvaratskhelia has scored nine goals and assisted 10.

The Georgian attacker stands out for his pace, dribbling, and eye for goal. He still has a lot to contribute to the team and will be crucial to their success this season.

