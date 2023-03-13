Leandro Trossard sets stunning Premier League record in Arsenal's 3-0 win against Fulham

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard set a new Premier League record during his side's emphatic 3-0 win against Fulham on Sunday (March 12).

The Belgian international became the first player to register a hat-trick of assists in the first-half of an away game in the Premier League.

Trossard was arguably Arsenal's best player of the afternoon as they once again showed their dominance as they aim to clinch their first league title since 2004.

The Belgian had a hand in all three goals scored by Mikel Arteta's team at Craven Cottage.

Trossard's delivery from a corner was turned in by Gabriel Magalhaes to put the Ginners ahead in the 21st minute, with the Belgian setting up Gabriel Martinelli five minutes later.

The 28-year-old forward then completed his hat-trick of assists by turning provider for club captain Martin Odegaard in first-half stoppage time.

Trossard has also become the second player to register three assists in a Premier League game this season. The first was Roberto Firmino, who assisted three goals during Liverpool's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth earlier this season.

Reacting to his latest achievement in his post-match interview, Trossard stated that he was "really happy" with his performance. He also stated that he always tries to help the team when given the opportunity. He said:

“I’m really happy with it as well. I always try to contribute with goals and assists, help the team going forward and today it went my way. I’m just really happy that we won and we can go forward from this.”

Trossard has been gradually settling in at the Emirates Stadium following his January move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners paid a fee of €27 million to secure the versatile Belgian forward's services.

He has since gone on to score one goal and register five assists for the north London club in nine appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal captain heaps praise on Leandro Trossard

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard was full of praise for teammate Leandro Trossard, who impressed in his side's 3-0 win against Fulham away from home.

Trossard grabbed a hat-trick of assists during the game, including one for Odegaard, who scored Arsenal's third and final goal.

In his post-match comments, Odegaard revealed that the Belgian has brought quality to the Gunners team. He said:

“I think he’s brought some amazing things to the team and I love playing with him. He’s always there to link up, he's always looking for the combinations and when he’s in the box he’s good to find the right pass like he did today and like he’s done in the other games. I’m really happy to have him on the team.”

Arsenal will next be in action on Thursday, March 16 in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Sporting CP. The Gunners drew 2-2 in the first leg in Lisbon.

