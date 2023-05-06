“Leave this country” – Liverpool fans slam star player after he fails to impress in 1-0 win over Brentford 

Liverpool fans slammed Darwin Nunez on Twitter after the Uruguayan had a poor outing during the Reds' 1-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield today (May 6).

The Reds made an electrifying start to the game in the 13th minute. Mohamed Salah slammed the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead after Virgil van Dijk headed the ball into his path .

This record-breaking goal was the Egyptian's ninth home league goal in a row, as well as his 186th league goal, equalling Steven Gerrard's haul in the process.

Liverpool maintained control of the rest of the game with 54% possession and five shots on target. Brentford only had one shot on target and failed to test Alisson Becker despite drawing 19 fouls from the home side.

Despite the Reds' impressive win, Darwin Nunez's struggles in front of the goal continued. The forward missed a glorious opportunity to double his side's lead in the 29th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed a delightful ball into the box beating the entire Brentford backline, however, the Uruguayan failed to find the target.

Moreover, Nunez failed to win any of his ground duels and only won one out of his four aerial duels. He also failed to provide any accurate crosses for his teammates, eventually being substituted in the 65th minute for Luis Diaz.

Liverpool fans weren't impressed by his performance, slamming him on Twitter. Their reactions can be viewed below:

Laurie @LFCLaurie Nunez hasn't been a flop, but he's missed 20 big chances in the league.



That's unacceptable when you've only 9 goals. Nunez hasn't been a flop, but he's missed 20 big chances in the league. That's unacceptable when you've only 9 goals.

Sean @SeanDOlfc If I was certain that Nunez’s issue was confidence I’d be less concerned. I think he genuinely just has shit feet and that’s it If I was certain that Nunez’s issue was confidence I’d be less concerned. I think he genuinely just has shit feet and that’s it

Total_Futbol @Thiago6STAN I got shit on for saying we should buy Toney instead of Nunez. I got shit on for saying we should buy Toney instead of Nunez. https://t.co/G9gZb3zjUS

Jamess @LFC_carnage How do people support this Nunez guy? How do people support this Nunez guy?

Wali @Wali_LFC his finishing is ass, no technical ability just pace and Inshallah “you cannot blame Nunez, the midfield is bad” MY BROTHER HOW IS THE MIDFIELD GONNA IMPROVE HIS FINISHINGhis finishing is ass, no technical ability just pace and Inshallah “you cannot blame Nunez, the midfield is bad” MY BROTHER HOW IS THE MIDFIELD GONNA IMPROVE HIS FINISHING 😭😭 his finishing is ass, no technical ability just pace and Inshallah

ThiagoBall 🇺🇦 @unrealxherdan If a decent offer came in for Nunez in the summer I'd listen. If a decent offer came in for Nunez in the summer I'd listen.

Alhaji Udo👳🏿‍♀️ @phenomenaludo Nunez Leave this country Nunez Leave this country

Hass @itsurboyhass Nunez…

I can only keep defending you for so long. Nunez…I can only keep defending you for so long.

Despite his poor performance today, Darwin Nunez has had a decent debut season for the Reds. He has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances so far this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses the Reds' chances of finishing in the top four

Jurgen Klopp gave his verdict on his side's chances of finishing in the top four after the Reds beat Brentford 1-0 at Anfield.

After securing all three points against the Bees, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to eight games, having won their last six in a row. They are currently fifth with 62 points, one behind Manchester United. The Red Devils have two games in hand and could extend the lead to seven if they were to win both.

Klopp addressed the situation while talking to Sky Sports after the game. He said (via The Guardian):

“I don’t think they [Manchester United and Newcastle] will, but imagine if they did and we were not there? We would really regret that. But if United win their two games in hand, they are seven points away and it is pretty much done, we all know that."

He added:

"If Brighton win all their games in hand, which is absolutely possible, they are above us … it is good that we can get in that region again, but we have to make sure we keep the teams behind us, behind us."

The Reds next face Leicester City away on May 15.

Poll : 0 votes