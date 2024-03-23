Lebanon vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024 

Lebanon will face Australia at the GIO Stadium on Tuesday in another round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Cedars have endured a slow start to their World Cup qualification campaign and once again look set to miss out on the final tournament. They kicked off their qualifiers with back-to-back draws against Palestine and Bangladesh before suffering a 2-0 defeat to their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture on Thursday.

Lebanon sit third in the group standings with just one point from three games and will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament on Tuesday.

The Socceroos, meanwhile, kicked off their qualifiers with a 7-0 demolition of Bangladesh before beating Palestine 1-0 in their second group game. They picked up a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in their last match, with Keanu Baccus opening the scoring five minutes after kickoff before Hearts' man Kye Rowles doubled their advantage in the second half.

Australia sit atop the Group I standings with nine points from an obtainable nine and will guarantee advancement with a win next week.

Lebanon vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams, with Australia winning all three of those matchups.

Lebanon have failed to score any goals in all three goals in this fixture.

Australia are the highest-scoring side in Group I so far with a goal tally of 10.

The Cedars have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

The Socceroos are one of three sides in the AFC World Cup qualifiers so far yet to concede a goal.

Lebanon were ranked 115th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 92 places behind their midweek opponents.

Lebanon vs Australia Prediction

Lebanon are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last five games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Australia have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last 10. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the Socceroos win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Lebanon 0-2 Australia

Lebanon vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Australia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Lebanon's last five matches)