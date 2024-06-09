Lebanon vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

Lebanon and Bangladesh lock horns at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, in what's essentially a dead rubber. Both sides are out of contention to reach the third round and have only pride at stake here.

Ranked 120th in the world, Lebanon have failed to win a single game in five outings of the second round so far. The Middle Eastern side have only managed three draws, accruing three points to sit in third position in Group I, five behind second-placed Palestine.

Since their shock 2-1 victory over regional rivals Jordan in December last year, the Cedars haven't won in seven games this calendar year. This includes three group stage matches at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Lebanon lost to Qatar and Tajikistan, either side of a tame 0-0 draw with China.

Trending

On the other hand, Bangladesh, who sit 63 places below Lebanon, have garnered just one point, which came from their 1-1 draw with the Cedars in November last year. The other four games have ended in defeats, including a crushing 7-0 humiliation by Australia on matchday one.

The Socceroos inflicted further damage on them on Thursday, beating the Bengal Tigers 2-0 in Dhaka in their penultimate qualifier. Both teams will be looking to post a win in their final game of the round, and bow out on a high.

Lebanon vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in history, with Lebanon winning twice and losing to their south Asian rivals once.

The Bengal Tigers posted their sole victory in the fixture back in July 2011, when they prevailed 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying match.

Javier Cabrera's side are winless in their last five games, all coming in the World Cup qualifiers. Their last victory was a 2-1 win over the Maldives in the second leg of the preliminary round of these qualifiers.

The Bengal Tigers have failed to score in their last three World Cup qualifiers.

Lebanon are winless in seven games this year.

Lebanon vs Bangladesh Prediction

The sides have nothing to fight for besides pride, as their progression hopes are long over and they will only continue into the third qualifying round for the Asia Cup. However, one last-ditch effort for a win will be on their minds, and we're betting on the Cedars to pull it off here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Lebanon 2-1 Bangladesh

Lebanon vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback