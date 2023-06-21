Lebanon vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2023

Lebanon and Bangladesh face off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India on Thursday at the 2023 SAFF Championship.

The teams are drawn in Group B along with the Maldives and Bhutan, with the top two sides qualifying for the semi-finals.

Lebanon are coming off the back of another tournament, the 2023 Intercontinental Cup, where India beat them in the finals.

The Cedars started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Vanuatu, and despite a draw in their next two games, finished second and qualified for the finals.

The Middle Eastern outfit, who had held India to a 0-0 draw in the group stages, managed to frustrate them in the first half once again. However, Sunil Chhetri and Lillianzuala Chhangte broke their resistance after the break to give the Blue Tigers a 2-0 win.

Lebanon head coach Aleksandar Ilic has named the same group of players for the SAFF games that he had called up for the Intercontinental Cup too.

As for Bangladesh, the Bengal Tigers are coming off the back of a 1-0 victory over Cambodia last Thursday. Mojibur Rahman Jony scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute.

Manager Javier Cabrera has summoned 23 players for this month's fixtures, including the most capped player Jamal Bhuyan. The 33-year-old midfielder has made 71 appearances for Bangladesh.

Mitul Marma and Isa Faysal are looking to make their international debuts at the tournament.

Lebanon vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lebanon and Bangladesh have met only twice in history, with each side winning once.

During the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in July 2011, Lebanon beat Bangladesh 4-0 at home but the Bengal Tigers exacted revenge in the return with a 2-0 win.

Lebanon are winless in their last three games, failing to score in each.

Lebanon have won just once in their last seven games.

Bangladesh have won two of their last three games, losing once.

Lebanon vs Bangladesh Prediction

Lebanon might have misfired in the attack but their defense has been resolute. They've kept two clean sheets in their last three games and conceded just once in their last four.

Bangladesh will have to produce their A-game going forward or they will risk dropping points on the first day. We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lebanon 1-1 Bangladesh

Lebanon vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

