Lebanon vs Bhutan Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Lebanon and Bhutan clash in neutral Qatar on Thursday in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Ranked 113th in the world, the Cedars are currently leading Group B with four points in two games.

After starting their campaign with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Brunei, the Middle Eastern side were held to a goalless stalemate by minnows Yemen in a shock result.

Miodrag Radulovic's side couldn't replicate the same kind of attacking spark which they did against the Wasps a few days earlier.

However, all's not lost yet with Lebanon currently leading the race from their group, though Brunei are breathing right down their neck in second place with three points.

Bhutan are rock-bottom in the standings with just a single point in the bag from two games. That came courtesy of a goalless stalemate to Yemen in their first qualifier, but lost 2-1 to Brunei in their next.

Ranked 186th in the world, the Dragon Boys have never qualified for a major tournament before and must up the ante sooner rather than later if they are to end the drought.

Lebanon vs Bhutan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lebanon and Bhutan meet for just the second time in history.

The Cedars won this fixture 4-1 in June 2023 when the sides met in the SAFF Championship.

After winning their opening two games of 2025, Lebanon have won just once from their next four: 1-0 vs Qatar (unofficial friendly).

Bhutan have played only three games in 2025, winning none: 0-0 vs Yemen, 2-0 loss vs Bangladesh and 2-1 defeat vs Brunei.

The Dragon Boys are ranked 186th in the world, while Lebanon are 73 places above them, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Lebanon vs Bhutan Prediction

The Cedars are the better side on paper, given the gulf in quality. Their defense has been firm while also demonstrating their attacking menace against Brunei on the first day.

Minnows like Bhutan stand little to no chance, and we expect Lebanon to secure the win.

Prediction: Lebanon 2-0 Bhutan

Lebanon vs Bhutan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

