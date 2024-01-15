Lebanon vs China PR Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Lebanon and China PR will continue their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign when they square off at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday.

Lebanon kick-started their tournament with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to hosts and defending champions Qatar in the tournament opener last Friday. Al-Saad forward Akram Afif opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime while Almoez Ali doubled the lead 11 minutes into the second half. Afif completed his brace in the sixth minute of injury time.

China PR, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw against Tajikistan in their opener.

The stalemate left them joint-second in Group A on one point while Lebanon are bottom of the standings on zero points. Qatar lead the way in the group on three points.

Lebanon vs China PR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. China PR have not lost a head-to-head game, winning five and drawing one.

Their last meeting came in the Asian Cup 2011 qualifiers when China claimed a 1-0 home win.

China have kept a clean sheet in five of the six head-to-head games.

Three of Lebanon's last four games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Lebanon have won just one of their last seven games (four losses). China, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six games (four losses).

Lebanon vs China PR Prediction

Lebanon (ranked 107th in the world) have never made it out of the group stage in the Asian Cup in any of their previous two campaigns. They suffered an early ouster in 2000 and 2019. They have an uphill battle this time around, having fallen to a three-goal defeat in their opening game.

China's goalless draw against Tajikistan was highly entertaining, with the two sides having 30 shots between them. However, they were unable to take their chances and Aleksandar Janković will be hoping his side will be more clinical as they seek their first win of the tournament.

China have never lost a game against Lebanon and we are backing this unbeaten run to continue with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Lebanon 0-1 China PR

Lebanon vs China PR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - China to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest-scoring half: Second half